St Joseph's Church
41 Manning Ave
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
North Plainfield, NJ
Jackie Weimer Obituary
Jackie Weimer

Gastonia, NC - Jackie Weimer, 74, died on May 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 17, 1944 in Somerset, PA, the daughter of Augustus Edward and Dorothy Louise (Bethel) Doyle.

A graduate of Thomas A. Edison Vocational Tech in Elizabeth, NJ, Class of 1962, she married George Weimer III in 1970 and spent her career at PNC Bank. Jackie's passion was the Boy Scouts of America. She founded the Cub and Boy Scout troops of North Plainfield, NJ where she dedicated herself to helping underprivileged children learn another way of life. A "Wood Badger," she worked tirelessly to train adults on scout leadership.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her husband George III, son George IV, and brothers William and Augustus Doyle Jr. A scout mother to many, Jackie is survived by her daughters Tracy Doyle of Warren, NJ, Lisa Southgate of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren Brandon, Nicolette, and Desiree; 4 great-grandchildren Arieya, Raelyn, Kaiden, and Ava; sisters Dorothy Doyle, Elizabeth Switz, Patricia Doyle, Pamela Chiovaro; and brothers Michael and Timothy Doyle.

Funeral Services will be held on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, North Plainfield, NJ.
Published in Courier News on May 9, 2019
