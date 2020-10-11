Jacqueline Ann (Maehr) Ostrowski



Bound Brook - Jacqueline Ann (Maehr) Ostrowski, 60, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of Otto and Shirley (Motyka) Maehr. She lived most of her life in Bound Brook. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bound Brook. She worked for UPS for 14 years and then for SPX in Bridgewater as an office administrator. She was involved with the NJ Renaissance Festival and the NJ Balloon Festival. She was part of the National Guard Support Group, making packages for the troops. She loved her family and enjoyed the theater.



She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ted Ostrowski, her mother, Shirley Maehr, her daughter, Jessica Ostrowski, her brother, Otto Maehr, Jr., her sister-in-law, Tammy Ostrowski Smith, her brother-in-law, Sean Smith and her niece, Stephanie Maehr.



Visiting at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home 225 Mountain Avenue will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm with funeral services at 8:30 pm. Cremation will be private.









