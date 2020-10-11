1/
Jacqueline Ann (Maehr) Ostrowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Ann (Maehr) Ostrowski

Bound Brook - Jacqueline Ann (Maehr) Ostrowski, 60, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of Otto and Shirley (Motyka) Maehr. She lived most of her life in Bound Brook. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bound Brook. She worked for UPS for 14 years and then for SPX in Bridgewater as an office administrator. She was involved with the NJ Renaissance Festival and the NJ Balloon Festival. She was part of the National Guard Support Group, making packages for the troops. She loved her family and enjoyed the theater.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ted Ostrowski, her mother, Shirley Maehr, her daughter, Jessica Ostrowski, her brother, Otto Maehr, Jr., her sister-in-law, Tammy Ostrowski Smith, her brother-in-law, Sean Smith and her niece, Stephanie Maehr.

Visiting at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home 225 Mountain Avenue will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm with funeral services at 8:30 pm. Cremation will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved