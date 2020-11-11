1/1
Jacqueline Blaszka
Jacqueline Blaszka

Sayreville - Jacqueline Blaszka, age 52 of Sayreville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Neptune, she had lived in Sayreville for the past 18 years. Jackie worked for JCP&L for 27 years. Jackie had an adventurous spirit, she loved the outdoors, camping and gardening. Jackie had a true love for animals especially her dogs Gracie & Tyson. Jackie was a loving wife, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is predeceased by her father John Botbyl, her Aunt Jenny, her brother-in-law Allan Blaszka and father-in-law Edward Blaszka. She is survived by her husband Timothy Blaszka, her mother Ann Fulton, her-in-laws Sharon & William DiSanto and Kevin & Diane Blaszka as well as her cousins Michelle & husband Tony, Chuck & wife Dee, Vinny & wife Colleen, Michael & wife Amanda, Joe & wife Devon, Felix, Uncle Junior and Aunt Kathy & husband Bill and many loving cousins, nieces, friends and neighbors.

Calling hours are scheduled for Friday from 4pm to 8pm at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville, NJ 08872.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home with a 12:15pm service at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jackie's name to Sammy's Hope 1400 Main Street Sayreville, NJ 08872.Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
