Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Church
140 Emerson Street
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Vanacore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore Obituary
Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore

Carteret - Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore, 52, of Carteret passed away on Monday, February 4th at JFK Hospital in Edison. Jackie was born in Binghamton, NY and resided in Carteret for the past 25 years with her husband Richard and their beautiful puppies.

After working a number of jobs Jackie started her own cleaning company, called Universal Cleaning, which she owned and operated for over 20 years.

Jackie loved to entertain and dancing was her passion. Jackie is predeceased by her parents Robert and Joan Donovan. Surviving are her husband Richard and stepdaughter Danielle, brother Michael Donovan and wife Kathleen and nephew David Donovan, sister Patty and husband Mike Hall, sister Sharon and husband Miguel Pigatt, and aunt Arminta Donovan.

A memorial service will be held at the Divine Mercy Church at 140 Emerson Street in Carteret on Monday, Feb. 25th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.