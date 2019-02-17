|
Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore
Carteret - Jacqueline Donovan Vanacore, 52, of Carteret passed away on Monday, February 4th at JFK Hospital in Edison. Jackie was born in Binghamton, NY and resided in Carteret for the past 25 years with her husband Richard and their beautiful puppies.
After working a number of jobs Jackie started her own cleaning company, called Universal Cleaning, which she owned and operated for over 20 years.
Jackie loved to entertain and dancing was her passion. Jackie is predeceased by her parents Robert and Joan Donovan. Surviving are her husband Richard and stepdaughter Danielle, brother Michael Donovan and wife Kathleen and nephew David Donovan, sister Patty and husband Mike Hall, sister Sharon and husband Miguel Pigatt, and aunt Arminta Donovan.
A memorial service will be held at the Divine Mercy Church at 140 Emerson Street in Carteret on Monday, Feb. 25th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019