Jacqueline (Jackie) Foster



Jacqueline (Jackie) Foster was born on August 10, 1961 in Washington, DC to the late William Henry Foster and Mary Lois Foster. She quietly entered into eternity on August 20, 2020 with her daughter by her side.



Jackie attended elementary school in Littleton, NC, before moving with her mother and siblings to Newark, NJ where she graduated from Vailsburg High School. Poised for a new challenge, she moved to Hillsborough, NJ and matriculated at Rutgers University studying mathematics while raising her daughter as a single parent and working full-time. She was employed with AT&T as an analyst for over 34 years until her death. During her employment, she received numerous awards and recognitions. She was an active member of Change Church in Ewing, NJ and she was previously a member of Cathedral International in Perth Amboy, NJ where she served in the ministry for over 15 years.



Jackie had a passion for line dancing, playing tennis, kick-boxing, cooking and entertaining family and friends in her home. She also loved traveling with her daughter and had a deep interest in political and government affairs. She adored her feather babies which were three parrots named Marky, Foster and Tasha. She was a devoted mother, often sacrificing her needs for the good of her daughter.



Jac, another one of her nicknames, will be remembered as a selfless, vibrant, loving mother, sister, niece, cousin and friend who always had a smile, even when times got tough. She had a quiet strength and resilience. During her very difficult and challenging health journey, she never complained; rather, always hopeful and looked to a better future. She was well loved and will be greatly missed.



Jackie's memories will be cherished by her loving daughter, Ebony J. Foster, Esq. of Hillsborough, NJ, her sister, Angela Foster, PhD., Esq. of North Brunswick, N.J. and three brothers, Wade (Val) Foster, Sr. of Hillside, NJ, Maurice Foster, Esq. of Upper Marlboro, MD and Glenn Foster of Irvington, NJ, four nieces, Amani, Maya, Doretha, and Kamea, four nephews, Rahjon, Wade Jr., Travis and Jordan, and a host of beloved uncles, aunts and cousins; as well other relatives and friends.



A viewing will begin on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 3:30pm at the Buckland Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave. Somerville, NJ 08876 with a funeral service to start at 4pm.









