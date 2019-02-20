|
Jacqueline McCoy
Parlin - Jacqueline McCoy of Parlin, passed away Saturday February 16th at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 89 Years old.
Jacqueline is predeceased by her parents, John and Mercy Fallon and her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph McCoy. She is survived by her daughter Pam Mason and her husband Robert, her son Sean McCoy and his wife Patty, her daughter Cheryl Wnek and her husband John, and her son Kevin McCoy and his wife JoAnn. She is also survived by her grandchildren Aja Lowe, Christopher Mason, Dana Acros, Mallory Petrolito, Ryan McCoy, John Wnek, Erica Wnek, Dylan McCoy, Brielle McCoy and her Great Grandchildren Parker Lowe, Audrey Lowe, Mason Lowe and Lucas Mason.
Funeral mass will be Friday 9:30am at St. Bernadette's Church in Parlin with a burial at Holy Cross Burial Park. Calling hours are Thursday 2pm - 4pm and 7pm -9pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin NJ 08859.
Letters of condolence, direction and completed funeral arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019