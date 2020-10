Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline Welch Baker



Somerset, NJ - Jacqueline Welch Baker, 102, transitioned on October 5, 2020. Formerly of New Brunswick, NJ and affectionately known as Jackie Baker to many, she is survived by her sister Kathryn Roach of Somerset, NJ and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A private memorial service will be held Sunday, October 18th, 1pm at Anderson Funeral Service, located at 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store