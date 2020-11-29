1/
James A. Burkhart
James A. Burkhart

Monroe Twp - James A. Burkhart passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 99 years old.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, James resided in Somerset, NJ before moving to Rossmoor in Monroe Township in 2007.

Prior to his retirement, James was employed as a Foreman for Middlesex Containers Company Inc, in Milltown.

James was a US Army Veteran who honorably served our country in Central Europe during World War II and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Army Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Byzantine Catholic Church in New Brunswick.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Frances Marion; his son James Burkhart Jr., step-son Kenneth R. Smith and step-daughter Lynn Smith Hodge.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Anne (Matyas), his daughter Lynette Cromwell and husband Wayne; by eight grandchildren, Gregory W. Cromwell and his wife Amanda, Kaitlyn Cromwell Methner and her husband Steve, Bri-Mathias Hodge and wife Nanette, Colin Hodge, Trent Hess and wife Rachel, Richard, Michael and Matthew Smith; and by five great-grandchildren, Javen and Ashlyn Smith; Sebastian, Dominic and Juliana Hodge. Also surviving are daughter-in-law Linda Smith, sister-in-law Bernice Marion, niece Sarah Kinelski, nephew Louis Sgro; nephew Robert Marion and wife Laura.

Family and friends may call at BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick on Tuesday, December 1, 2:00-4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. Interment will be St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com to leave a message of condolence.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Monroe Township First Aid Squad; 2 Municipal Plaza Monroe Township NJ 08831 Attn: Judith Olbrys-Director.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
