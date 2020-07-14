1/
James A. Kennedy
James A. Kennedy

James A. Kennedy, age 86, passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. Born in Bayonne, James grew up in Winfield Park before moving to Bridgewater in 1963.

James worked for Bell Labs/AT&T in Murray Hill for over 33 years retiring in 1990. He had worked most of his career as a Tool and Die maker and retired as a Purchasing Supervisor and Senior Buyer.

He served as a Little League baseball coach and was a Trustee for Boy Scout Troop 154. James was a life member of the Martinsville Fire Department and served as Chief in 1969. He was a Fire Commissioner of the Bridgewater Fire District #1 for 16 years of which 13 years he served as Chairman. James was a life member of the Somerville Elks and served as Trustee for five years. He was also an Elk of the Year. James was a member of the 200 Club of Somerset County and held the position of Vice President of Membership for several years.

He also loved to travel, he and his wife Joan have been to 49 Countries over 6 continents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Joan E. Kennedy; three sons Robert J. and Michelle, Ronald A. and his wife Susan and Richard F. and his wife Barbara; six grandchildren Briana (David), Michelle, Jillian, Patrick, Kaitlyn and Sean. He is also survived by his brother in law William Meekings and his wife Brenda.

Due to the covid-19 virus health emergency, funeral services will be held privately and James will be laid to rest at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Somerville Elks Special Children Committee, 375 Union Ave. Bridgewater NJ 08807. Funeral services are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals Watchung NJ.




Published in Courier News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
