James (Jim) Alwell
Cleveland, TN - James (Jim) Alwell, age 72 of Cleveland, TN, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, he had resided in Sayreville, NJ for many years before moving to Tennessee. Before his retirement, he worked in hospital finance in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Tennessee. Jim was known for his gregarious and generous nature. He was a loving father, grandfather, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Felix & Margaret Alwell. Surviving are his beloved daughters Susan Alwell and Beth Seltzer, her husband Jeff, as well as his adored granddaughters Robyn & Allison Seltzer, and his brothers Robert Alwell and John Alwell.
Memorial service hours at the funeral home will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 2 pm to 6 pm. Letters of condolence, directions, and completed arrangements may be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019