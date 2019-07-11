|
|
James Andrew Mondoro
New Orleans, LA - James Andrew Mondoro, 58, of New Orleans, Louisiana and formerly of Dunellen, New Jersey passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family on June 28th.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, July 13 from 9:00AM-1:00PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will then be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Dunellen. A full obituary can be found at www.Sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on July 11, 2019