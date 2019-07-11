Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mondoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Andrew Mondoro


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Andrew Mondoro Obituary
James Andrew Mondoro

New Orleans, LA - James Andrew Mondoro, 58, of New Orleans, Louisiana and formerly of Dunellen, New Jersey passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana surrounded by his loving family on June 28th.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, July 13 from 9:00AM-1:00PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will then be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Dunellen. A full obituary can be found at www.Sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now