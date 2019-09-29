|
|
James Anthony (Jim) Nervine
Bedminster - James Anthony (Jim) Nervine, 94, of Bedminster, NJ, passed away on September 25, 2019 at home. Jim was born in Bernardsville, NJ to Anthony Nervine and Rose Zarro Nervine on July 16, 1925. He was raised in Bernardsville and attended Bernards High School. He earned a BA from Muhlenberg College in Allentown PA and MS from New York University.
Jim proudly served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He attained the rank of Commander. He worked part time at The Barber Shop of Far Hills for 70 years. He was an electronics Quality Assurance Manager at RCA, American Flange and Victory Electronics. He was also a partner in Nervine Associates, a real estate investment company.
He enjoyed working outdoors, boating, flying, dancing, reading, and golfing.
Jim is survived by his loving family, daughter Jaymi Nervine-Kesler, son-in-law Cody Kesler and grandsons Cooper and Decklan of Bedminster NJ, sons James Nervine,Jr and Thomas Nervine of Catasaqua, PA. In addition, his wonderful, dedicated caregiver Ferdinand Cana and his supportive family. He is predeceased in death by his wife, Barbara Nervine, parents Anthony and Rose Nervine, sister Laverne Schackenbach, and brother Anthony Nervine jr.
Visitation will be held at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home 101 S. Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge NJ on Tuesday October 1, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm.
Graveside service will be held at St. Bernard's Cemetary on Washington Avenue, Bernardsville NJ on Wednesday October 2, 2019 from 11:00am-11:30am. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 29, 2019