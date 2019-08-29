Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
378 East Milton
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Deacon James Augustia Edwards

Deacon James Augustia Edwards Obituary
Deacon James Augustia Edwards

Rahway - Deacon James Augustia Edwards, 85, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he lived in Rahway. James was a chemist for Morton Thiokol for many years before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He was also a member and deacon at Second Baptist Church in Rahway.

James is survived by his wife, Sylvia Edwards; daughter, Jeannine Edwards; step sons, Franklin Shobe (Jill), Lowell Shobe and Reverend Brian Shobe (Katrina). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.

Viewing will be Saturday morning from 9 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
