James C. WestMetuchen - James C. West, 82, of Metuchen, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mary Anne Hale Pavilion Haven Hospice, Edison.Born in Winston-Salem, NC, he resided in Metuchen since 1960.James served in the United States Army. He worked for General Motors, Linden, for 41 years. He was active in the Metuchen Seniors.James was predeceased by his wife, Nancy West (d.2014), and a sister, Ann Arnold.Surviving is his children, Chris West (Kerri), Bryan West (Jennifer), and Scott West (Rita); two sisters, Mary Lou Ryan (Larry), and Nancy Chicarielli (Emanuel); seven grandchildren, Kayla, Ashley, Connor, Julia, Carly, Matthew James, and Paige.The visitation will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10-11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen ( costello-runyon.com ). Interment is in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.