James Craig
Piscataway - James Craig, 55, died on, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Born in Newark, James was a lifelong resident of Piscataway and was employed by National Elevator Company working out of Newark Penn Station for the Past 25 years.
Predeceased by his father Richard, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Harrity and her husband Eric of Middlesex; mother, Christine Craig - Schmidt and her husband Ronald of Barnegat; brother, Ronald Craig of Dunedin, Fl. and grandchildren, Lucas and Briana Harrity.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 beginning at 11am followed by a 12:30pm funeral service in the Middlesex Funeral Home 528 Bound Brook Rd. Middlesex, NJ 08846.
Cremation Services will take place privately.
For additional information please www.middlesexfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 31, 2019