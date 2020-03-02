Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
James D. Ferrara


1929 - 2020
James D. Ferrara Obituary
James D. Ferrara

East Brunswick - James D. Ferrara passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 90.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided there before moving to East Brunswick 56 years ago.

Throughout his life he was involved with many charitable events. He especially loved working with the Special Olympics. He was the East Brunswick Elks' Exalted Ruler and when he moved to The Club he became extremely active in this community. Prior to retiring in 2000, he was a Port Steward with Maersk Line, Ltd., New York, NY, where he worked for over 20 years. He was a communicant of St. Bartholomew's Church in East Brunswick.

Jim was always one for a celebration and loved to dance. So, in his honor, dear friends and family, let's celebrate Jim by remembering that he lived his life to the fullest and we are all truly blessed to have been a part of his life.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Ferrara (Sack) in 2004.

Surviving is his son, James Ferrara and his wife, Claire, of Hamilton, NJ; his two daughters, Joanne Pizzano and her husband, Richard, of East Brunswick, NJ, and Arlene Polansky and her husband, Kevin Farmer, of Fortuna, CA; six grandchildren, Eric Ferrara and his wife, Jessica, Megan Harkness and her husband, Jeff, Dominick Pizzano, Owen, Sean, and Annamarie Farmer, and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Maddox Ferrara.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ, with a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church. Cremation will be private

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, March 5th, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
