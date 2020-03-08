Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Gibbons Obituary
James D. Gibbons

Monroe Township - James D. Gibbons died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Elmwood Hills Health Care Center, Gloucester Twp. He was 79.

Mr. Gibbons was born in Elizabeth and lived in North Brunswick before moving to Monroe three years ago. He was an auto mechanic for Malouf Cadillac in North Brunswick and he later worked as a customer service driver. He also was a Crossing Guard in North Brunswick Township.

Mr. Gibbons was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Lillian (James) Gibbons; his sister Mary Sano and a brother Tom. He is survived by his wife, Rosa L. (Micale) Gibbons of Monroe; his sons - Dominic Inzana of New York, N.Y.; James Gibbons and his wife Valerie of Manalapan; brothers - Ronnie, Robert, Richard and Larry; and his sister, Barbara; his grandson Douglas Gibbons..

Memorial gathering will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -