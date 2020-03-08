|
|
James D. Gibbons
Monroe Township - James D. Gibbons died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Elmwood Hills Health Care Center, Gloucester Twp. He was 79.
Mr. Gibbons was born in Elizabeth and lived in North Brunswick before moving to Monroe three years ago. He was an auto mechanic for Malouf Cadillac in North Brunswick and he later worked as a customer service driver. He also was a Crossing Guard in North Brunswick Township.
Mr. Gibbons was predeceased by his parents, Luther and Lillian (James) Gibbons; his sister Mary Sano and a brother Tom. He is survived by his wife, Rosa L. (Micale) Gibbons of Monroe; his sons - Dominic Inzana of New York, N.Y.; James Gibbons and his wife Valerie of Manalapan; brothers - Ronnie, Robert, Richard and Larry; and his sister, Barbara; his grandson Douglas Gibbons..
Memorial gathering will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020