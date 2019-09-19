Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
James "Jamie" DeFoe

James "Jamie" DeFoe Obituary
James "Jamie" DeFoe

Carteret - James "Jamie" DeFoe, 47 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Elizabeth, Jamie was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a member of the Carteret Specials. He competed in the Special Olympics, participated in Buddy Night at Carteret Knights of Columbus and enjoyed many things including fishing with his father, Rock and Roll, holidays and loved everyone he came in contact with. Jamie was also a New York Met fan and New York Football Giants fan.

Jamie was predeceased by his brother, Billy DeFoe as well as three grandparents, William DeFoe and Kermit and Heather King. Surviving are his parents, William and Michele DeFoe; sister, Lorraine Adames; grandmother, Dorothy DeFoe; uncle, Greg DeFoe along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
