|
|
James Dickinson
Edison - James Dickinson, 83, of Edison, passed away on April 17, 2019. He resided in Edison for over 75 years.
Jim was a physical education teacher at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Edison, retiring in 1997. He was a past President of the Edison Township Education Association. Jim coached at the Junior High School and High School level in basketball, soccer, softball and track and field. He was also a coach and umpire coordinator at Edison Boys Baseball.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Frank and Catherine Dickinson of Edison and his younger brother John.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann, having been married for 60 years; his children David and Magdalena of Edison, Robert of Absecon, and Frank and Maria of Piscataway; and his grandchildren Charles, John, Alexandra, Samantha and Christina.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 11 AM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. Visitation will be Tuesday, 7-9 and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019