James Duncan
- - James Duncan, 85, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ. He is survived by his granddaughter Andrea Moses, nieces Ivy Robinson and Nyla Glover and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Duncan, his son Rodney Goodwin, his sister Allean D. Robinson, and his brother Hammie Duncan, Jr. Memorial services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1430 Park Ave. Plainfield, N.J. 07060 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Arrangements by Judkins www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 19, 2019