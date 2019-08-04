|
James E. Crabtree
Whitehouse Station - James E. Crabtree, 54, of Whitehouse Station passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 24, 1964, a son of the late John and Jean Dedrick Crabtree. He had lived in Bridgewater before moving to Whitehouse Station 24 years ago.
Jim was a graduate of Bridgewater Raritan High School East and received his bachelor's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY.
Mr. Crabtree was a forensic engineer employed by Affiliated Engineering in Metuchen for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Sinke Crabtree; a daughter, Taylor A. Crabtree and a son, Evan J. Crabtree both of Whitehouse Station; and a brother, John P. Crabtree of Copper Hill, VA.
Services are private under the direction of the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 or at MSKCC.org.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 4, 2019