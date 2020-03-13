|
James E. Parker, Esq.
James E. Parker, Esq. passed away at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgewater, NJ on December 27, 2019. He celebrated his 95th birthday earlier that year. Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ, Mr. Parker graduated from Plainfield High School in 1942 and started college, but he placed his studies on hold to support the war effort. He enlisted in the Army in December, 1942 and served for three years as an Infantryman in the European Theater earning numerous awards to include a Bronze Star Medal, three Purple Hearts, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Upon his discharge, he continued his studies earning a Bachelor's Degree at Rutgers University in NJ and a Juris Doctor at Columbia Law School in NY. Mr. Parker married Lois A. Kipsey in 1955, and they raised their family in North Plainfield, NJ. He served as an attorney for the Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark, NJ for over 30 years. After retiring from Mutual Benefit, he kept himself busy with title searches and real estate closings for various companies and returned twice to the European battlefields where he fought in numerous battles including the Battle of the Bulge. Mr. Parker was extremely active in numerous organizations throughout his life to include the West Fields Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Plainfield Elks Lodge #885 (Past Exalted Ruler), Jerusalem Lodge #26 Free and Accepted Masons, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #506, American Legion Post #265, and Military Order of the Purple Hearts (MOPH) Chapter #27. He is survived by his children, LCDR(R) Andrew A. Parker of Pebble Beach, CA; Ellen P. Herrmann, of Lenoir City, TN; Daniel P. Parker of Washington, NJ; and LTC(R) Amy J. Parker of Havre de Grace, MD; his grandchildren, Erik W. Herrmann of Columbus, OH; Karl E. Herrmann, Esq. of Washington, DC; and Noel A. Herrmann of Knoxville, TN; and his brothers Warren A. Parker of Asbury, NJ and Eben H. Parker of Califon, NJ. Mr. Parker was predeceased by his parents Edward J. Parker and Marion A. (Harris) Parker, his sister Marion G. (Parker) Walker, his wife of 55 years Lois A. (Kipsey) Parker, and their son Edward K. Parker. Family and friends will honor Mr. Parker's life at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church's Codington Hall in Warren NJ on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12 o'clock. Internment will immediately follow the service in the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests any donations be made to MOPH Chapter#27.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020