James Edward McCooe Jr.
Flemington - James Edward McCooe Jr, 79, of Flemington, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center.
Jim was an airman in the U.S. Navy.
James was a member of the Stirling Elks BPOE # 2392 and Bridgewater Eagles FOE #2137. He loved all music and loved to dance. He was a self-employed master carpenter for over 30 years and loved to golf. Jim was a kind, loving man, who will be sadly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Elizabeth and James McCooe and his son Michael McCooe and stepson Gavin Joseph Smith.
He is survived by his wife and loving companion who have been together for 27 years June Eileen McCooe. 4 dear sons Mark and Sue McCooe, James and Luann, Ryan and Michelle, and Cody McCooe. One loving daughter Donna Marie Mulvihill and companion Richard Bross, one sister Palma McCooe, 12 adored grandchildren Matthew (Katherine) ,Meghan, Sean, Jimmy, Stephanie, Ryan, Shannon, Brianna, Shane, Savannah, Gavin and Erica, one cherished great grandson, Grayson, daughter in law Malieka Thompson, sister in law Allison(Matthew) Moore and former wives Maryanne McCooe and Sandy Schmidt.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on May 2, 2019