James F. Cottrell
James F. Cottrell

Hillsborough - James F. Cottrell, 59, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at RWJU Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Somerset and recently moved to Hillsborough. Jim was a self employed Financial Advisor. He was an avid golfer and skier and a great cook. He loved football, gardening, the ocean and spending time with his family and friends. Jim was a loving husband and uncle to many adoring nieces and nephews.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Mary Cottrell, 2 brothers, Joseph Cottrell and wife Sandy, Dan Cottrell and wife Trish, 2 sisters, Kathleen Cottrell and husband Mark Mulvihill, Suzie Cottrell and husband Joe Umar. Jim was the son of recently departed Joseph and Kathleen (Rixon) Cottrell.

Funeral services are private. Burial at Bound Brook Cemetery 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 is open to family and friends. Please where masks and observe social distancing to protect our loved ones. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.




Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
