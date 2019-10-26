|
James F. Kovach
Long Branch - James F. Kovach, 83 of Long Branch passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home.
Born in Logan, West Virginia, James was a resident of Port Reading for 45 years before settling in Long Branch in 2011. James enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and was later employed as Vice President of Operations with Merrill Lynch for many years before retiring. Mr. Kovach was a member of Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Post 5809 in Port Reading where he served as a 4th Degree Knight, Past Faithful Navigator and Past Grand Knight. James was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed many poker tournaments and was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will truly be missed.
James was predeceased by his wife in 2005, Lucille (DeMoch) Kovach; parents, Andrew and Helen (Disco) Kovach as well as two sisters, Helen (Sonny) Stutts and Mary Wilson. Surviving are his children, Laureen Ellison and her husband Craig, James A. Kovach, Donna Kovach; grandchildren, Ashley, Bobby, Amanda, Gina, Randy, Marc, Jacqueline, Ryan, James and Carly as well as eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are his companion, Rosalie Placenti as well as James' cherished siblings, Andrew Kovach, Betty Neil, Michael Kovach, Stephen Kovach.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019