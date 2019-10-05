|
|
James F. Monroe
James F. Monroe ("Buddy") passed away peacefully at home on September 29th, 2019 after suffering from a neurological disease.
James was born in Cape Charles, Virginia and later relocated to New Jersey(Monroe Twp.). James worked as Supervisor at Phelps Dodge Brass Company in South Brunswick, Supervisor at SOHIO Carborundum Materials in Keasbey, and then he worked for F. Schumacher in Cranbury, NJ until he retired.
James was a member of North Stelton AME Church. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Helena M. Monroe, his devoted children James Monroe, Jr., Evelyn ("EV") Monroe, granddaughter Jaamie Monroe, and stepdaughter, Tamika Williams. His strong work ethic and his kind gentle spirit will be greatly missed. A viewing will take place on Monday October 7, 2019 from 8:30AM-10AM at the North Stelton AME Church 123 Craig Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 08854, with a funeral to follow at 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019