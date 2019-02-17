|
|
The Two Year Anniversary of
James F. Trilone
If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in our father's arms and tell him they're from us. Tell him we love him and miss him and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, we do it everyday, but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away.
Love Always
Dorothy, Lisa, Linda, Gina, Hunter & Sons in Law.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019