Resources
More Obituaries for James Trilone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Trilone

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

James F. Trilone In Memoriam
The Two Year Anniversary of

James F. Trilone

If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in our father's arms and tell him they're from us. Tell him we love him and miss him and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while. Because remembering him is easy, we do it everyday, but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away.

Love Always

Dorothy, Lisa, Linda, Gina, Hunter & Sons in Law.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.