James G. "Jim" Archibald
Somerville - 71, died March 8, 2019.Jim was born in Somerville and formerly of Bridgewater before moving to Orange, Virginia in 2007. He graduated from Kean College with a BA degree in elementary education. He started his career as an elementary school teacher at Branchburg Central School for six years. He then worked as a Registered Nurse at Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton and also for Hagedorn Psychiatric Hospital in Glen Gardner. Jim was a member of the Host Masonic Lodge #6 in High Bridge. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed gardening and was a train enthusiast, and loved everything to do with trains. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his children Barbara D'Alessandro, Christina Giordano, Lisa Happe, two brothers David and Scott Archibald, sister Sandy Koslowski, and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will be private at Bedminster Reformed Church Cemetery.
Donations can be made to a Local Food Bank. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 5, 2019