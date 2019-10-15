Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:45 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:45 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James George Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James George Jr. Obituary
James George Jr.

Piscataway - James George Jr., 79, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born and raised in Wilkes - Barre, Pennsylvania, Mr. George settled to Piscataway in 1971.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and outside of work, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his sons. In addition, Mr. George was an avid TV and movie buff.

Predeceased by all of his siblings, James is survived by his wife Mary; daughters, Victoria George of Piscataway and Margaret Badilla and her husband Anthony of Toms River; sons, James and his wife Dawn of Middlesex, Michael and his wife Claudia of Monmouth Junction, Christopher and his wife Denise of Piscataway and Matthew and his wife Tracey of South Carolina and 16 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 11am followed by 2:45pm funeral service in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854

Cremation Service will take place privately.

For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now