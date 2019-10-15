|
|
James George Jr.
Piscataway - James George Jr., 79, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born and raised in Wilkes - Barre, Pennsylvania, Mr. George settled to Piscataway in 1971.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and outside of work, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his sons. In addition, Mr. George was an avid TV and movie buff.
Predeceased by all of his siblings, James is survived by his wife Mary; daughters, Victoria George of Piscataway and Margaret Badilla and her husband Anthony of Toms River; sons, James and his wife Dawn of Middlesex, Michael and his wife Claudia of Monmouth Junction, Christopher and his wife Denise of Piscataway and Matthew and his wife Tracey of South Carolina and 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 11am followed by 2:45pm funeral service in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854
Cremation Service will take place privately.
For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019