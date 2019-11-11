|
|
James George Sanderson II
Middlesex - James George Sanderson II of Middlesex, NJ died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, age 99.
Born in Glendale, PA to the late James and Margaret Sanderson, as a young resident of Moosic, PA James worked as a rural mail carrier and a volunteer firefighter. Later in life, Jim became a proud US Army veteran after serving four years in the 322nd Field Artillery Battalion, 83rd Infantry Division in both Germany and France during World War II. As an expert shooter, James was recognized in the army for his marksmanship. He later moved to Middlesex, NJ to pursue a career as a lab technician at Union Carbide Corporation. He was a member of the , Post 22 in Manville, NJ and was known throughout the community as a volunteer repairman. Jim was a prize bowler; he loved hunting, fishing and playing golf with his buddies.
James was a proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his two sons, the eldest, James, and his wife, Joan Morrison, of Albuquerque, NM and his youngest, Gary, and his wife, Marilyn, of Flemington, NJ; his youngest brother, Ronald, and wife, Betty, of Bound Brook, NJ and by his devoted granddaughters, Nicole Sanderson, and her husband, Hadi Tachfine, of Newark, NJ, granddaughter Ali Sanderson of Philadelphia, PA and youngest, Falon Simpson and her husband Anthony Simpson of Durham, NC.
Relatives and friends are welcomed to pay their respects during visitation held Thursday, Nov 14th from 9-11:30 AM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888, followed by funeral service at 11:30 AM. The Burial will follow at the Springbrook Cemetery, 1294 State Route 502, Spring Brook Township, PA 18444 at 2:30 PM.
For more information or to send condolences, visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019