James Gotti
James Gotti

South Amboy - Advertising executive, James A. Gotti, 76, formerly of Bayonne and South Amboy, died on Friday October 16, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge, NJ. Jim was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 62 in South Amboy, NJ and affiliated with the South Amboy Boat Club. For a few years Jim was also the owner and chief editor of The Citizen, a free newspaper in South Amboy. Jim was an avid sports fan (especially the Mets and Giants and basketball, his 1961 Bayonne High School #32 star success) and was happiest on the water, boating.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Richard and Katherine Hayes Gotti of Bayonne, and his brothers J. Richard Gotti of Middletown, NJ, and Robert Gotti. Surviving are his wife, Beverly V. Gotti of Matawan, children Jennifer Gotti and husband David Oudshoorn of Chatham, James C. Gotti and wife Teresa of Colonia, grandchildren, Zoe and Jake, sister-in-law, Kate Gotti of Rumson, and long time companion, Cathy Marczak Sydlosky of South Amboy. Jim is also survived by his (5) nieces, (3) nephews, (3) great nieces, and (2) great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Ocean Conservancy in Jim's name.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
