James H. Kish
Pocono Lake, PA - James H. Kish, 73, of Pocono Lake, Pa, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa, after a 12 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was the loving husband of Rosa Lee (De Angelo) Kish, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Helen (Dragos), Kish.
He graduated from Highland Park High School, with the class of 1964. Jim served in the United States Army Reserve. He attended Monmouth College, Rutgers College, and Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Jim worked in banking operations for several banks in NJ, NY, and Pa, such as Franklin State, Hudson United, Midlantic and First Union. He was an active member with Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick, as well as the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with his friends golfing and playing tennis, but adored his family more than anything.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a brother-in-law, Joseph De Angelo and his wife, Erica MacKay of Chapel Hill, NC; nieces: Laura, Christina, and Margot De Angelo; nephew, Nico De Angelo; and many loving cousins.
Pastor Zsolt Otvos will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Magyar Reformed Church, 175 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901. A private burial will be in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Magyar Reformed Church, 175 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 0890; The John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 2nd St., Hackensack, NJ 07601; or The Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, 1000 E. Mountain Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Pa 18711.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Cresco. Pa.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 29, 2019