|
|
James H. Lankford
Edison - James H. Lankford (Poppy), 92, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
James was born in Fackler, Alabama and moved to Edison in 1946. He served in the US Army during WWII as a Mortuary Escort from 1945-1947. After his service in the Army, James worked as an Engineer at Bristol-Myers Squibb in New Brunswick in the Weights & Measurements and Refrigeration Departments for 42 years. In his spare time, James loved woodworking and carpentry. He especially loved building birdhouses and furniture. He adored his family and enjoyed vacationing with them in North Carolina.
James is predeceased by his 3 brothers, Charles Lee, Homer Truett, and Felton John.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anne (Dey); 2 sons, Bruce and his wife Patricia of Edison & David and his wife Cheryl of Edison; 2 granddaughters, Marlena Clarke and her husband Glenn of Edison and Holly Disbrow and her husband Scott of Edison; 5 great-grandchildren, Amber, Cali, Lacey, Lily, and Owen; and his brother, William "Billy" Ray of Huntsville, Alabama.
Services will be private.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in James' honor to The National Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019