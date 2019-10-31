Services
Iselin Funeral Home
200 Cooper Ave
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lankford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Lankford


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Lankford Obituary
James H. Lankford

Edison - James H. Lankford (Poppy), 92, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

James was born in Fackler, Alabama and moved to Edison in 1946. He served in the US Army during WWII as a Mortuary Escort from 1945-1947. After his service in the Army, James worked as an Engineer at Bristol-Myers Squibb in New Brunswick in the Weights & Measurements and Refrigeration Departments for 42 years. In his spare time, James loved woodworking and carpentry. He especially loved building birdhouses and furniture. He adored his family and enjoyed vacationing with them in North Carolina.

James is predeceased by his 3 brothers, Charles Lee, Homer Truett, and Felton John.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anne (Dey); 2 sons, Bruce and his wife Patricia of Edison & David and his wife Cheryl of Edison; 2 granddaughters, Marlena Clarke and her husband Glenn of Edison and Holly Disbrow and her husband Scott of Edison; 5 great-grandchildren, Amber, Cali, Lacey, Lily, and Owen; and his brother, William "Billy" Ray of Huntsville, Alabama.

Services will be private.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in James' honor to The National Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org/
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -