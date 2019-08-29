|
Deacon James Hunt
Rahway - Deacon James Hunt, 83, passed away on August 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Warrington, North Carolina, he lived in Rahway. He was a painter for Ford Motor Company in Edison for 42 years before his retirement. James was a mason with Prince Hall MOAB #70. He was also a member and deacon at Second Baptist Church in Rahway.
James is survived by his wife Alice Hunt; son, E. Christopher Hunt and his granddaughter, Danielle Vanderhorst.
Viewing will be Friday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth. Masonic services will be held from 9:15 to 10 AM.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019