James J. Dwyer, 83, of Somerville, NJ, died on January 19th with his family by his side. He was born in Trenton, NJ to John and Helen (nee Callahan) Dwyer.
Dr. Dwyer received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, his Master's degree from Kean University, and received his Doctorate in Education from Rutgers University. He first served as the Superintendent of Schools at the Upper Freehold Regional School District and served a required Doctoral residency at Rutgers University before being appointed Superintendent of Schools in Somerville from 1972-1991. Upon his retirement in Somerville, Dr. Dwyer served an additional 17 years in an interim capacity as Principal or Superintendent in 14 additional school districts in New Jersey.
James was a doting father and grandfather who instilled his love of the NY Philharmonic and the NY Yankees on his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nardine Tornambe Dwyer; daughter Jennifer Dwyer Lipowski (Mark) and grandson Ryan; daughter Meredith Dwyer Burke (Arthur) and twin granddaughters Margaret and Lucy; sister Helen Callaghan; and brothers William and Robert. He was preceded in death by his brother John.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00-7:00pm at Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home, 111 North Gaston Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876. A Prayer Service will be held at 8:30am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 35 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, 551 State Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in MyCentralJersey on Jan. 28, 2020