Carteret - James J. Keating, 63, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Funeral services will be Wednesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Visitation is from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM followed by an 11:00 AM mass at St. Joseph Church, 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church.









