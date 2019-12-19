|
James J. Pietrefesa
Monmouth Junction - James J. Pietrefesa died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. He was 75.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Nicholas and Mary (Connolly) Pietrefesa, he lived in Franklin Park before moving to Monmouth Junction in 1999. He was a master machinist with American Standard in Bound Brook, Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick and Captive Plastics in Edison before his retirement.
Mr. Pietrefesa was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Nicholas Pietrefesa. Surviving are two sisters - Jane Small and her husband Joseph of North Brunswick and Patricia Watkins of Mechanicsville, Maryland; his sister-in-law Judy Pietrefesa of Middlesex; his special aunt Lena Ochsner; and many wonderful nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to thank his devoted caretakers Johnson, Josephine and Teka.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service at 4:30 PM. Committal services will begin 10:00 AM Monday at Selover Funeral Home followed by burial in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans at DAV.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019