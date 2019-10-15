|
James J. Vokral
South Plainfield - James J. Vokral, 70, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-9pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church, South Plainfield.
Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
To send condolences to the Vokral family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019