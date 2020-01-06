|
|
James J. Witos
Edison - James J. Witos, 69, of Edison, passed away suddenly on January 4, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Perth Amboy, he was a resident of Edison for 35 years. James retired recently as a Property Manager, for Colliers International, NYC after 10 years. He was also previously employed by Rolex Watches, NYC for 25 years. James was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a graduate of Quincy University, IL receiving a BS. James enjoyed playing golf, trips to Point Pleasant and the Jersey Shore, loved cars, and visiting car museums.
James was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Philomena Witos (2019); his brother, Edward Witos, Jr. (2003).
James is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 35 years; his daughter, Megan (Ted) Mayo; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Witos; his nephews, Timothy (Morgan) Witos, and Daniel McDonald; his niece, Amy (Robert) Briggs; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his grand-dog, Chester.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 AM from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Cremation will follow privately. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at: , or to Quincy University, IL, at www.quincy.edu.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020