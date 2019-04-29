Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
1930 - 2019
James L. Carter Obituary
James L. Carter

Somerset - James L. Carter, 88, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home in Somerset, NJ, while surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Carter was born November 20, 1930 in Oster Bay, NY, the son of Herman and Emily Carter. He lived in Somerset for many decades.

Mr. Carter was predeceased by his parents; sister Violet; brother William; and most especially, his beloved wife of 68 years, Dolores. He is survived by his sons, James, and Jeff and wife Diane of Somerset; his daughters, Gail Rotondo and husband Frank of Brick, Dolores Bunker and husband Robert of Peculiar, MO, Deborah Nelson and husband Kenneth of Somerset, Christine Shalton and husband Michael of Melbourne, FL, Theresa Hoagland and husband Jeff of Franklin (Warren County), and Judy Moy and husband Gregory of Laurel, MD; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother Robert; and many nieces and nephews.

James was a loving husband, father, and business professional, who provided a stable and nurturing home for his family. He served honorably in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was the co-owner of the New Brunswick and North Brunswick Pork Stores, and later served as a security officer at Rutgers University prior to retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He was also a longtime parishioner at St. Matthias in Somerset. Above all, James cherished spending time with his beloved wife and family, while tending to his home "plantation."

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, May 1st from 9-10 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 1st at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Committal Service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at or the at www.lung.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019
