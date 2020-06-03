James L. McConnell



Rocky Hill - James Lawrence McConnell passed away on June 2, 2020 at his home in Rocky Hill. He was born August 18, 1960 in Pittsburgh, PA to John W. McConnell and his first wife, Jeanne (nee Anderson). When he was two years old, his mother succumbed to cancer. In 1964 his father married Rose Carlomagno, who raised James and his two older brothers (and eventually a sister). Mr. McConnell grew up in North Plainfield, NJ, and attended Saint Joseph Elementary School. He was active in boy scouts and as an altar boy at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church there. For high school, he attended Saint Joseph High School in Metuchen, NJ. He earned a BA in Political Science with a minor in Irish history from Kean State College in 1983. Pursuing a career in law, he graduated from University of Bridgeport School of Law with the degree of Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) in 1988. After passing the bar, he worked with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office from September 1988 until his retirement in September 2016. As an Assistant Prosecutor, he was a trial attorney who conducted numerous jury trials and was ultimately promoted to the head of the Appellate Section.



During his tenure with the County, Mr. McConnell was in charge of the summer intern program and mentored law students, some of whom became Superior Court Judges. He was the first editor of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office newsletter and was held in high regard by his colleagues at the prosecutor's office and members of the judiciary and legal community.



Upon retirement, "Jim" reveled in the extra time he had to read and watch movies, two of his favorite things. An avid reader, he enjoyed many genres, but particularly horror, science fiction, and history. Jim took pleasure in frequenting local watering holes and restaurants, always happy to tuck in to a good meal with friends. He also found time to travel, especially enjoying visiting relatives around the country and even making a trip to Ireland in 2017.



He is predeceased by his mother, Jeanne, as well as his father John W. McConnell and his stepmother Rose C. McConnell. Mr.



McConnell leaves behind his Brother John McConnell of Branchburg and his wife Jeanne and daughter Rebecca; his brother Kevin of Shirly, PA and his daughter Heather Shipton and husband Rick; and his sister Patricia Lawrence of Brooklyn, NY and her husband Jay and daughter Kathryn and son James.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









