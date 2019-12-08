|
James L. Sorenson
Woodbridge - James L. Sorenson passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home in Woodbridge. He was 73 years old.
Born in Elizabeth, he resided in Woodbridge for most of his life.
Mr. Sorenson was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and was employed as an assistant manager with Sunoco Service Station on the New Jersey Turnpike for 30 years before retiring in 2011.
He was a model train enthusiast with a vast collection of trains and train memorabilia.
Mr. Sorenson was predeceased by his parents, Loren Casper Sorenson and Mary Evano Sorenson; and brothers, David Sorenson and Alan Sorenson.
He is survived by his sisters, Deborah Komleski and Karen Sorenson, both of Woodbridge; brother, Scott Sorenson of Woodbridge; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue. Woodbridge. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Memorial Park, Arneytown, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019