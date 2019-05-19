|
|
James (Jim) Lawrence Smith
Aubrey, TX - James (Jim) Lawrence Smith, age 68, passed peacefully at his home in Aubrey, Texas, on May 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer Dementia. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, on December 20, 1950, to James and Elizabeth (Laughery) Smith. They moved to Carteret, NJ, where he lived most of his life. Jim attended school in Carteret and went on to receive his Boiler Engineer License and welding certification, through vocational training. He was a hard worker and worked from a very early age. At one time, he worked for the Conrail Railroad, later to take early disability retirement from the Carteret ISD, in 2010. Jim married Rebecca Marlow on February 14, 2008. Upon retirement, he kept his promise and moved her back home, where he enjoyed living the "Texas" life. Jim was an avid collector, taking pride in his model trains and cars. He always looked forward to car and monster truck shows, and NASCAR races. Jim was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Woodbridge, NJ. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Katheryn Laughery, uncles: James Laughery, John Laughery, Joseph Laughery, Louie Smith; aunt Elsie Sturcke, and grandson by marriage, Dylan Marlow. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, and his family by marriage, son Chad Marlow and wife Lisa, daughter Melissa Tatar and husband Jim, sister-in-law SuZanne Hyatt and husband Pete, uncle Charles Laughery and aunt Virginia Hoffman, both of NJ, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, and many cousins. Jim will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity to others. He never met a stranger, always looking for the best in everyone. Jim became an advocate for animal welfare and rescue. A truly good man. He will be greatly missed. Jim will be a part of us forever. Honoring his request, cremation has taken place. A private "Celebration of Life" will be held in the near future.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019