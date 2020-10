In Loving Memory of



James (Lec) Lechleiter



Who departed this life 10 years ago



October 19, 2010







Jim, we love and miss you everyday!



You are always in



our hearts!



Sadly Missed By,



Your Loving Wife Linda



Daughters



Jill (Jeff), Lisa (Josh), Jaime (Vinny), Grandchildren & All Your Family



& Friends









