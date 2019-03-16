|
James "Uncle Jimmy" Leone
Hillsborough - James "Uncle Jimmy" Leone, 63, of Hillsborough, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerville, with his family and friends by his side.
Uncle Jimmy was born in Trenton, NJ. He was raised in Manville and spent time in the Port St. Lucie area of Florida working in construction. He moved to Hillsborough in 1995.
A 1974 graduate of Manville High School, Uncle Jimmy was a 3-year letterman in football. He was an outstanding open field runner and punt returner. He loved every aspect of football, from playing to watching, but he especially enjoyed the comradery of his teammates. He was a die-hard Oakland Raiders fan and watched all the Yankee games. Uncle Jimmy earned his pilot's license, having his first solo flight in 1976 at the age of 20. He was a brilliant musician and will be remembered by his original ballads on the guitar which soothed the soul. In addition to the guitar, Uncle Jimmy was a self-taught piano player. He loved Rock and Roll, especially The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. In recent years, he enjoyed sharing his music at open mics in the area. Uncle Jimmy had a great sense of humor with the ability to laugh at himself. His hearty laugh was contagious. Uncle Jimmy believed that family comes first and was accepting of ALL people. He showed compassion to everyone he met and was a kind soul. We should all be like Uncle Jimmy. His last act of kindness was being an organ donor.
Uncle Jimmy was predeceased by his father, Angelo V. "James" Leone and step-father, Augustine L. Genovese. He is survived by his mother, Helen Genovese, of Hillsborough, NJ; brothers, Carl of Hillsborough, NJ and Jeff of Stuart, FL; sisters, Denise Formanowski and husband Robert of Manville, NJ and Karin of Stuart, FL; many extended family members of the Chupaks of Trenton, PA, Leones of Clinton, NJ, Rosens of Manville, NJ and Claytons of Port St. Lucie, FL; and many friends. Uncle Jimmy also leaves behind his dear nieces, Audriana and Brielle Formanowski of Manville, NJ whom he had the greatest love for.
A celebration of Uncle Jimmy's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Ketusky Funeral Home, Manville, NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Uncle Jimmy's name to Alternatives,
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019