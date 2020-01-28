Services
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
James Lynn Mount

James Lynn Mount Obituary
James Lynn Mount

Mount Gilead, NC - James Lynn Mount, 77, of Mount Gilead, surrounded by his loving family, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 8:00 PM, at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood, Rev. Duane Partin will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 PM. at the Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Mount was born July 14, 1942 in Middlesex County, New Jersey, to the late James G. and Naoma Marguite Green Mount. After servicing his country in the Army National Guard, he worked in security for fifty years. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Department East Brunswick District #1 for more than twenty years. He will be lovingly remembered as "Grumpy", but also for his kind hearted generosity, strong will, and loving personality. He loved camping, working on model trains, building birdhouses, and Star Trek.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: William and Richard D. Mount and nephew, William Darrell Mount.

He is survived by his loving wife, Florence Terhune Mount of the home; son, James Andrew Mount and fiance, Ashley Ormsbee of New Jersey; daughter, Lisa Marie Fallivene and husband, Edward John III of Virginia; grandchildren: Matthew James, Gwendolynn Dawn, and Theodore Edward Fallivene; nieces and nephews: Brenda Batten (Phillip), Richie Mount (Julie), and Darilyn Thompson; brother-in-laws: William Terhune and Michael Terhune (Amy); and numerous great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Department East Brunswick District #1, 680 Old Bridge Turnpike, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
