James M. Baran
Plano, TX - James M. Baran, age 71, died on Saturday October 12, 2019.
Born in New York City, NY, to Metro and Lillian Baran, he has most recently resided in Plano, Texas. Mr. Baran was a well known engineer that worked at several different companies over the years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years Patricia Lapchak-Baran; step daughter Alexis Beshara; one sister, Martha Kamichoff and her husband Curtis;1 nieceAlicia Bolen; two nephews, Michael Bolen and Andrew Kamichoff; aunt and uncle Theodore and Helen Pershyn; cousins Amy Pershyn, Mark Pershyn and Alexandria Pershyn and many others. He is predeceased by his late first wife Luba Cherbetko Baran.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday October 17, 2019, from 10-11 am, at the St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Carteret, Funeral Service to follow at 10 am. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019