|
|
James M. Tofte, Jr.
Edison - James M. Tofte Jr., 83, of Edison, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in Jersey City, before moving to Edison in 1968. James proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was truck driver locally for over 30 years, and a member of the Teamsters Union. James was a member of the American Legion Post 435 Edison; and the Marine Corps League of Milltown.
James was predeceased by his wife Marguerite nee Kenney Tofte in 2007.
He is survived by his sons and their wives, Joseph Tofte and Sue Chen and Michael and Barbara Tofte, all of Edison; along with his grandchildren, Michael, Shannon, Kelly, Amanda, Allison, Carolyn and Jennifer; and eight great grandchildren.
Interment is private at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020