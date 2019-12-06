|
James M. Wheeler
Spotswood - James M. Wheeler, 68, of Spotswood, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 4th after a long illness.
Born in Jersey City, Jimmy was raised in Kearny and then lived in the former Madison Township, now Old Bridge and in Clark for 42 years before settling in Spotswood in 2015. He was a machinist by trade for many years before becoming permanently disabled at the age of 35. He was a gifted musician and an accomplished guitarist playing with various area bands throughout his life, including The Haze, August Max, Valenda and The Dachays. Jimmy was also an avid fan and supporter of the Old Bridge High School Knights football team.
Predeceased by his parents, James and Vincenta, he is survived by his sister, Carol Scardilli and her husband Philip, of Spotswood; his nephew and Godson, Steven Scardilli, and; many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 9:30 AM from Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019